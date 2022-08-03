Jill Biden says Joe is 'Doing Great Job' Despite Country Falling Apart: 'He's Strong and Has Wisdom'

First Lady Jill Biden clearly doesn’t have a clue what President Joe Biden’s policies have done to the U.S., because she insists he is doing a great job at keeping the country afloat.

During an interview, Jill somehow overlooked key mishaps of Biden’s presidency, including soaring inflation, his botched Afghanistan withdrawal, sky-high gas prices, and his almost daily speech gaffes.

“I wish people could see more of what Joe has accomplished and how hard he’s working,” Jill said, insisting that he is doing a “great” job.

As Biden’s approval rating continues to drop to new lows, Jill defended her husband claiming he is working night and day to resolve the nation’s issues.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re pushing this boulder up the hill, but progress is being made,” Jill said, adding “I don’t want to sound like a political ad, but we have done so much. Gas prices are a huge issue, and Joe is, every single day, on the phone talking to leaders about gas and oil. These problems are coming so fast and furious, and certainly a lot of it is dark.”

Despite the U.S. facing crisis after crisis (most of which were caused by Biden's agenda — those that weren't have worsened due to inaction), Jill listed off a laundry list of accomplishments Biden has supposedly achieved since taking office, none of which have anything to do with the major problems the country is currently struggling to deal with.

“It’s a tough time in history. And Joe and I see that… Joe’s been in office for, what, 18 months now? And everybody has access to vaccines. We got the schools reopened — thank God we all got off Zoom — we got health care, we got money for broadband so underserved kids can have internet,” Jill said.

This comes after Biden’s approval rating hit the lowest any modern president has seen.

However, Jill still blindly applauds her husband’s job in office.

“He’s steady, he’s strong, he has wisdom, he knows politics, and he knows where he wants to take the country…I think that’s the reason he was elected,” Jill said.