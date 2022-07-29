If Biden Doesn't Run Again, the Other Candidates Lined Up Aren't Much Better

A new poll shows who is in the running lead for the Democrat presidential candidate if now-president Joe Biden decides not to run again for re-election in 2024.

A NewsNation-Decision Desk HQ poll revealed that a mere 31 percent of Democrats would prefer vice president Kamala Harris to run in 2024 rather than Biden.

On the contrary, 17 percent of Democrat voters would choose Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif).

The poll also found that 30 percent of Democrats did not want Biden to run at all, while 61 percent of voters overall agree with Biden leaving the spotlight as well.

Other Democrat candidates included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with less than 10 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) at a thin 13 percent support.

This comes after a CNN poll found that 75 percent of Democratic-leaning voters want Biden out of the Oval Office, with nearly half them having doubts that he would even have a chance of winning.

Democrats support for the president is quickly dwindling as Americans are getting tired of paying sky high prices for groceries and gas, while also having to see the leader of the U.S. not knowing where he is half the time.

This despite Biden repeatedly saying he will seek a second term. The almost 80 year-old has been an embarrassment and laughingstock for the country and the American people.

His border policies have driven thousands of illegal migrants into the U.S. along with a crippling economy that Republicans have declared a recession. A change is needed and according to polls, voters are ready for a new president.