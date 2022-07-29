Biden Admin Gearing Up For Next Round of Covid Boosters As Midterms Round the Corner

Cue the left’s hysteria of the Wuhan Coronavirus once again, just in time for the November midterm elections.

The Biden administration announced it is buying 66 million doses of the updated Moderna Covid-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant ahead of a planned booster campaign starting in “early fall.”

Or as most would call it, a game of “politics.”

On top of the 105 million Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent shots they have already purchased, the Department of Health and Human Services said the Moderna jabs will be ready to distribute as cases are likely to spike come colder months.

“We look forward to receiving these new variant-specific vaccines and working with state and local healthcare partners to make the vaccines available for free in communities around the country this fall,” HHS Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell said.

Taking back what the Biden administration has previously said about the vaccine providing “full protection from Covid,” the new vaccine will now supposedly keep people out of the hospital and from severe disease.

This is just the beginning of rolling out a new booster every year to not only keep big Pharma well funded, but to keep Covid relevant for the Democrats advantage.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. could potentially see 100 million new Covid cases this fall. And it seems they are sticking to that story.

The administration claims that it does not have enough money to provide vaccines to every American, stressing the need for more funding to push their agenda.

As many Americans were busy enjoying their summer, not thinking twice about Covid, the Democratic Party swooped in and reminded them that the virus is still very much a problem by breaking the news that Joe Biden tested positive for it.

That opened the door to worrying the herd of sheep that believe every word the Biden White House says. Again, just in time for the midterms.