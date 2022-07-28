Trump Threatens to Sue CNN Over Repeated 'Lies'

President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against CNN over the network repeatedly defaming him back in 2016 during his campaign for the presidency.

According to the lawsuit, Trump is demanding the liberal network retract, apologize, take down and cease and desist the use of the terms "Big Lie" and "lying" when reporting on the 2020 election results.

"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also vowed not to stop at CNN, saying he will soon take action against other networks as well.

"I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!" Trump said.

The 282-page letter informs CNN that they have ten days to publish a correction, apology, or retraction for the articles and broadcasts calling Trump a liar.

"I hereby demand on behalf of President Donald Trump that CNN (1) immediately take down the false and defamatory publications, (2) immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the statements identified herein in as conspicuous a manner as they were originally published, and (3) immediately cease and desist from its continued use of 'Big Lie' and 'lying' when describing President Trump's subjective belief regarding the integrity of the 2020 election," Trump's lawyers said in the letter.

The letter continues to cite examples of "lies" CNN alleged about Trump, such as the network branding the former president as a "Nazi" and "Communist" and rushing to give Trump a unique treatment versus the treatment of other public figures.

The lawsuit claims that the descriptions are "false" and "defamatory."

This comes after CNN recently hired Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker as CEO. Licht reportedly told the network's anchors to start restraining the use of the phrase "the big lie" when referring to Trump's election claims.