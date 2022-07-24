Media Dials Back Hysteria Over Biden's Covid Diagnosis Yet Went Ballistic When Trump Tested Positive

Back in October of 2020, woke media outlets went ballistic after hearing that former President Trump had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Yet, the media really dialed back its concern when President Joe Biden revealed that he has contracted the disease. Even much so, that the president’s physician did not make an appearance to answer key reporter questions on the matter, instead they figured a simple statement would do.

Immediately following Trump’s tweet saying that he and First Lady Melania Trump had Covid, liberal networks jumped on the story.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams called it a “colossal story,” while national security analyst Samantha Vinograd told CNN that “this may be the most dangerous moment that the U.S. government has ever faced.”

All hands were on deck from leftist “journalists,” yet when Biden tested positive the media tried to sweep it under the rug.

Maybe it’s because Biden has been jabbed with the vaccine more times than needed, or maybe because the media finally realized that the virus is not the huge cause for concern they originally made it out to be.

Either way this is just another prime example of how the media plays games.

In 2020, NPR sounded the alarm over Trump’s diagnosis calling it “reckless.”

The Atlantic blasted the then-president for staying at the White House while he was recovering, claiming he was going to put staff “in danger.” However, radio silence from them as it was revealed that Biden will also stay in Washington, despite having Covid and being around staff as well.

Remember contact tracing? When every restaurant wanted personal details such as your name, phone number and address so they can track you down if there was an outbreak.

Well, that no longer seems to be important since White House press secretary told reporters that “it doesn’t matter” where Biden got Covid.

My have the tables have turned.