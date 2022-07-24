Gov. DeSantis Rips Biden Apart, Again: 'Deer In Headlights'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) ripped President Joe Biden into shreds, while also wishing him a “speedy recovery” from his Wuhan Coronavirus diagnosis.

During his speech as Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, DeSantis said that while Biden is recovering from Covid, Americans are in need of recovering from Biden’s time in office, high gas prices, immigration and bidenflation.

"I must say he did test positive for COVID…and I want to, on the behalf of the state of Florida, wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. And I also want to wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also called out Biden’s energy and immigration policies.

“He came in and cranked the printing presses, kneecapped American energy, and he also opened our southern border… and what we've seen in the last year and a half is the largest illegal migration into this country in the history of the United States of America. We have record human trafficking, we have record sex trafficking, and we have record drug trafficking,” DeSantis told the crowd.

Comparing Biden’s presidency to a “deer in the headlights” who reads from a teleprompter, DeSantis touted how well his state of Florida is doing.

“We make sure in Florida, we do not use our tax dollars to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other on the basis of race,” DeSantis said.

He slammed Democrats for their radical progressive agenda, including their “woke ideology,” their push for Critical Race Theory in schools and their uproar over DeSantis’ “Parental Rights in Education” law.

“They’re more apt to be talking about pronouns than they are about winning wars,” DeSantis said before signing off.