Democrat Explains Why He Prefers High Gas Prices

A senior staffer a the Department of State is facing criticism after tweeting why he likes the high gas prices.

Senior State Department Foreign Service Officer Alan Eyre tweeted that he prefers high gas prices because it means less driving and less carbon emissions.

“I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2,” Eyre tweeted.

Eyre, who describes himself as a “gov't bureaucrat,” was met with mounting backlash from former California congressional candidate Ron Bassilian who called him a “ghoul.”

“You're not only a ghoul, you're full of [poop emoji],” Bassilian tweet back to Eyre.

“Perhaps, but I don’t think it is inelastic and I remember in the 1970s the oil embargo led to a massive increase in renewables,” Eyre responded, along with the hashtag #BeKind, which has since been deleted.

It didn’t end there. Basilian took one more shot at the tone-death comment from Eyre.

“Be kind?…Perhaps be kind to the billions of people left high and dry in this situation you praise. Saying a famine is a good way to start a diet is not kind,” Bassilian tweeted back.

You don’t think. Period.

The tweet was in response to President Joe Biden claiming that American families are currently paying less per month for gasoline than they were during recent “peak prices.”

However, the average price of gas is still roughly $4.36 or more.

This compared to the average price for fuel being $2.17 in 2020 when President Donald Trump was still in office.

Twitter users slammed Eyre’s tweet, saying that he is “out of touch with everyday Americans.”

Another said “he is one of militia of Biden bureaucrats who continue to destroy this country with their insane antics.”