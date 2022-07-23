AOC and Omar's 'Arrest' Stunt Was Funded By Soros Dark Money Group

Disturbing details about attention seeker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her sidekick Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) pretend arrest in pretend handcuffs have revealed who was behind their stunt.

The media did their job for once by humiliating both Democrats, calling them out for being pulled away from an abortion rally while having both hands behind their backs, attempting to make it look as though they had handcuffs on.

To try to save face, AOC posted an Instagram photo admitting that she and 16 other Democratic lawmakers who were arrested outside of the Supreme Court (although they were only issued tickets) had been asked to "submit themselves for arrest" by the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

It turns out this progressive dark money group is funded by billionaire George Soros.

"Getting arrested was the whole point of the stunt," AOC said in her post. However, she insisted that what she and her colleagues did was "very different than a 'publicity stunt.'"

There was even a film crew to capture the whole thing on camera.

Thirty minutes before the event, Omar's spokesperson tweeted that a film crew linked to the Soros-funded group would be live streaming the whole thing.

"Members of Congress, including [Omar] will be participating in a civil disobedience at the Supreme Court, potentially including arrests, shortly," Slevin tweeted before the lawmakers began illegally obstructing the street outside the Supreme Court. "@CPDAction is live streaming it. Follow along!" Jeremy Slevin tweeted.

Members of Congress, including @IlhanMN will be participating in a civil disobedience at the Supreme Court, potentially including arrests, shortly. 1 PM ET/12 PM CT. — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) July 19, 2022

Additionally, they included a link to their fundraising page in the Facebook post so that the group and AOC could profit off the stunt.