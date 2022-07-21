Mainstream Media Crushes Americans' Confidence

American’s trust in the mainstream media is sinking faster than President Joe Biden’s mental decline, and for good reason too.

A new poll by Gallup found that only 16 percent of Americans have “quite a lot” or “a great deal” of confidence in newspapers. When it comes to television, that number dips to a low of 11 percent. For both, this is a five percent drop from last year’s polling.

The poll does note that within the last couple of years, both newspapers and televisions have had low ratings, with neither showing improvement.

The survey found that Republicans have the lowest confidence in media, at just five percent. While 35 percent of Democrats said they have a great deal of trust in media, still a long ways to go from having full confidence.

According to the Epoch Times, Democrats trust in media hit a peak range of 42 to 46 percent during President Trump’s time in office, however that number has since fallen since Biden has taken over the Oval Office.

More than half of Americans don’t trust the mainstream media. As I reported earlier, this is no surprise. ABC News was caught fabricating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), making it appear as though the two were being handcuffed by police officers at an abortion rally despite video footage proving they were not.

On the contrary, a poll from Pew Research found that 55 percent of journalists claimed that every side does not always deserve equal coverage in the news, while 76 percent of Americans wanted the news to cover all sides equally.