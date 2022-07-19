Casey DeSantis Reminds Gavin Newsom Why People Are Running to Florida

Florida: the state that is free from liberal policies and its radical agenda and a place where people are flocking to in order to escape their Democrat-run state for a place where the government doesn’t dictate what you can and cannot do.

It’s also probably why Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) feels he has to call out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) every chance he gets.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is hitting back at Newsom after he explained why he attacked the Florida governor in his July 4 ad.

His reasoning? DeSantis’ treatment of the Special Olympics, despite the Florida governor’s fight for every athlete who earned their spot at this year’s games.

“He did something that tipped me very directly, and that was going after the Special Olympics. I had an emotional response to that,” Newsom said, adding “That led to the consideration of doing something a little bit more expressive and that was the determination on the ad.”

However, Casey DeSantis reminded Newsom how her husband was the one who to actually make it possible for the athletes who were going to be excluded from the Special Olympics because of a strict Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine mandate.

For those who need a reminder... this is why we fight.



Isabella competed in the Special Olympics because @RonDeSantisFL stood up and fought for her and all the other Special Olympians who would have been sidelined.



We will never stop fighting for people like Isabella. pic.twitter.com/NARnZdSvaU — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 18, 2022

"Let them compete…we want everybody to be able to compete,” DeSantis said in a statement, adding “We do not think it’s fair or just to be marginalizing some of these athletes based on a decision that has no bearing on their ability to compete with honor and integrity.”

Prior to the 2022 USA Special Olympics games, which were being held in Orlando, DeSantis threatened to fine $27.5 million if it did not stop its vaccine mandate.

The organization's officials eventually complied, prompting DeSantis to say it was a victory for the athletes.