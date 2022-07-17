NPR Is At Its Height of Hypocrisy With Its New 'Disinformation Reporting Team'

Tax-payer funded National Public News (NPR) is being widely criticized for launching its own “disinformation” reporting team ahead of the midterm elections.

The left-wing news publication announced it has formed its own team aimed at debunking and flagging news they deem as “misinformation,” despite being notoriously known for its long history of suppressing information it does not want the public to know.

One example of this is NPR’s quick dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, which suggested that then-Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden had lied about his links to his son’s corrupt foreign business deals.

In defense, the liberal media outlet said that they did not want to “waste reader’s time, despite the infamous laptop story having been since confirmed.

Here’s NPR’s initial reaction to the Hunter Biden story. https://t.co/LPjHs8Jgth pic.twitter.com/AX0RuQnh0H — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 16, 2022

“We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not real stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions,” Terence Samuels, NPR’s managing editor said, adding “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”

Critics are not buying into the hypocrisy the left-leaning network is trying to sell.

One government-funded agency shuts down its disinformation board, another sets one up. https://t.co/y1f1daTVLZ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 17, 2022

What are you talking about? You’ve been little other than a disinformation team for many years. https://t.co/VfpgJ57GKO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 16, 2022