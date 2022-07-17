Media Bias

NPR Is At Its Height of Hypocrisy With Its New 'Disinformation Reporting Team'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 17, 2022 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
NPR Is At Its Height of Hypocrisy With Its New 'Disinformation Reporting Team'

Source: Charles Dharapak/AP Photo

Tax-payer funded National Public News (NPR) is being widely criticized for launching its own “disinformation” reporting team ahead of the midterm elections. 

The left-wing news publication announced it has formed its own team aimed at debunking and flagging news they deem as “misinformation,” despite being notoriously known for its long history of suppressing information it does not want the public to know. 

One example of this is NPR’s quick dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, which suggested that then-Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden had lied about his links to his son’s corrupt foreign business deals.

In defense, the liberal media outlet said that they did not want to “waste reader’s time, despite the infamous laptop story having been since confirmed. 

“We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not real stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions,” Terence Samuels, NPR’s managing editor said, adding “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”

Critics are not buying into the hypocrisy the left-leaning network is trying to sell. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Say Trump's Name When Asked About 2024: 'Do I Ever Even Mention His Name?'
Rebecca Downs
Left-Wing Media Outlets Can't Deny That Voters Approve of DeSantis' Education Message
Sarah Arnold
Biden Left Saudi Arabia On a Sour Note
Sarah Arnold
Oz vs. Fetterman: Close Penn. Senate Race Despite Key Differences
Sarah Arnold
Dr. Ashish Jha Advocates For More Mask Mandates: 'It Really Will Make A Difference'
Scott Morefield
Judge Blocks Biden Admin's Transgender School Bathroom Rule
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular