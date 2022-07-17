Biden Left Saudi Arabia On a Sour Note

President Joe Biden’s no-good-for-nothing trip to the Middle East was filled with embarrassing moments for the Biden administration, that only proved they go places and hold meetings to make it look like they are getting things done without actually achieving them.

When Biden stepped out of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, he was met with a swarm of reporters who had very serious questions about his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

However, Biden was less than interested in addressing the infamous topic.

Not being the first time this has happened, he attacked reporters for asking just the simplest of question of whether he regretted the fist bump or not.

“Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters? I’m happy to answer a question that matters,” Biden yelled out to the reporter.

REPORTER: “Do you regret the fist bump, Mr. President?”



JOE BIDEN: “Why don't you guys talk about something that matters? I'm happy to answer a question that matters.” pic.twitter.com/yUnl1N3VA7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2022

This was just one incident where Biden completely humiliated his administration during the trip.

On Saturday he made yet another bad gaffe, bragging how there were no more American troops engaged in combat in the region.

“For the first time since 9/11, an American president is visiting this region without American troops being engaged in combat- in a combat mission in the region,” Biden said, though he continued on even though he should have stopped there to save just a tiny ounce of embarrassment.

“We’ll always honor the bravery and selfishness- selflessness of the- and sacrifices of the Americans who served, including my son, Major Beau Biden, who was stationed in Iraq for a year,” Biden said.

JOE BIDEN in Saudi Arabia: "We'll always honor the bravery and selfishness — selflessness — of the and sacrifices of the Americans who served" pic.twitter.com/5I8LhuhN2B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2022

That was just one example of how Biden’s decisions can rock many consequences into the country. Those consequences of his bad polices proved to be true when he rushed to pull the military out of Afghanistan, sacrificing the safety of American citizens and soldiers.