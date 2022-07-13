Ted Cruz: 'Today’s Modern Democrat Party Has Become Radicalized on Abortion'

Before calling out President Joe Biden’s party for having such a profound positive stance on abortion, Sen. Ted Cruz described the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization as a "victory for democracy in America."

During the “A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision" hearing, Cruz pointed out that most voters oppose the left’s extreme views on abortion.

“Unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, including partial-birth abortion with government funding, with no parental notifications and no parental consent, is supported by only a tiny minority of Americans,” Cruz said.

He also said that Biden and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill) are on public record opposing the "unlimited abortion on demand" held by today's modern Democratic Party.

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz details Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Dick Durbin’s past comments where they were opposed to abortion and critical of Roe. Cruz brought receipts and floor charts! pic.twitter.com/CleR6lOD2g — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) July 12, 2022

“Today’s modern Democrat Party has become radicalized on abortion. Today’s Democrat Party has said if you are Democrat and pro-life, get the hell out, you are not welcomed in our party,” Cruz said during the hearing, making note that Democrat lawmakers know “that voters, when given the chance, do not support that radical view.”

Cruz continued to indicate that even Biden himself didn’t support abortion, backing up his claim by citing an on-record statement from Biden opposing the Roe decision in 1974.

According to the senator, Biden said he “didn’t like” the Supreme Court’s view on legalizing abortion, saying the decision "went too far,” adding that Biden was also heard on record opposing late-term abortions.