Abortion

Ted Cruz: 'Today’s Modern Democrat Party Has Become Radicalized on Abortion'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Cruz: 'Today’s Modern Democrat Party Has Become Radicalized on Abortion'

Source: Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Before calling out President Joe Biden’s party for having such a profound positive stance on abortion, Sen. Ted Cruz described the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization as a "victory for democracy in America."

During the “A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision" hearing, Cruz pointed out that most voters oppose the left’s extreme views on abortion. 

“Unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, including partial-birth abortion with government funding, with no parental notifications and no parental consent, is supported by only a tiny minority of Americans,” Cruz said. 

He also said that Biden and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill) are on public record opposing the "unlimited abortion on demand" held by today's modern Democratic Party.

“Today’s modern Democrat Party has become radicalized on abortion. Today’s Democrat Party has said if you are Democrat and pro-life, get the hell out, you are not welcomed in our party,” Cruz said during the hearing, making note that Democrat lawmakers know “that voters, when given the chance, do not support that radical view.” 

Cruz continued to indicate that even Biden himself didn’t support abortion, backing up his claim by citing an on-record statement from Biden opposing the Roe decision in 1974. 

According to the senator, Biden said he “didn’t like” the Supreme Court’s view on legalizing abortion, saying the decision "went too far,” adding that Biden was also heard on record opposing late-term abortions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
California Is Going to War with the Gun Industry
Matt Vespa
The Speech the Bidens Should Give But Never Will
Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Embarrasses MSNBC Host with One Tweet
Julio Rosas
Pope Francis Calls Biden's Claims to Be a Faithful Catholic 'Incoherent'
Maddy Welsh
WHO Embraces Woke Guidance on Gender
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Obama Sends Former WH Doctor Nasty Email for Suggesting Biden Take Cognitive Test
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular