Americans Think U.S. Is Need of Major Gov't Reforms and Complete Overhaul

Majority of Americans think the U.S. is in dire need of a complete transformation as the country continues to suffer from 40 year high inflation rates, ravaging crime and a government who cares more about children being exposed to explicit sex and gender ideology than math and science.

A New York Times- Siena College poll, found that that 58 percent of respondents felt that the current constitutional democracy needs major reform or a complete overhaul.

With President Joe Biden’s approval rating sinking to a new low, only 33 percent of voters agree he is a right fit for the country, while both Democrats and Republicans feel that he has not lived up to the promises he made during his campaign run.

Democrats are more so upset with the efficiency of their elected officials, despite having a Democrat-controlled Congress and White House.

The poll shows that Republicans want a new election system, fearing future unfair elections following the 2020 presidential race.

The poll also found that only 19 percent of Republicans believe that President Trump’s fraud claims about the 2020 election “went so far that he threatened American democracy,” compared to 92 percent of Democrats.

This comes as Biden faces mounting criticism for the way the U.S. is heading. Not only has his open border policy is driving hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants into the country, his spending agenda and economic policies have raised prices for everyday basic needs, while also destroying retirement savings and plunging the country in to the ground having only been in office for 18 months.