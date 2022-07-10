Teen Vogue Publishes Secret Abortion Guide for Young Girls

Teen Vogue is glamorizing abortions for young girls, giving them incite on how to get the procedure done following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Titled "How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned," contributor Lauren Rankin provided a detailed guide for how minors can "navigate abortion restrictions as a teenager," and mostly without their parents ever knowing.

The article accused pro-life states of punishing and criticizing people who even just ask questions about abortion.

"People are really scared that they're not even allowed to ask questions [and they feel like] it's like a risk for them to reach out," the article read.

Rankin goes on to explain how girls can get an abortion without having to tell their parents, claiming they can get away with it through something called "judicial bypass."

"If you aren't comfortable telling a parent about your decision to have an abortion, you can seek what's called a 'judicial bypass' in one of the many states that has this system. Judicial bypass allows you to go directly before a judge and get approval from that judge to have an abortion, rather than having consent from your parents. Yes, it's paternalistic and unfair that you literally have to get permission from someone else to choose what to do with your body, but it is an option for legal abortion," the article reads.

Rankin also listed states that do not require parent authorization for abortions, telling girls they can travel someplace else to get the procedure done.

"It is legal for you to travel to another state to have an abortion. Some states may criminalize providing abortion, but having an abortion does not inherently make you a criminal," Rankin wrote.

Toward the end of the article, Rankin highlighted how to buy pills online, despite it being outlawed in some states.

"The Digital Defense Fund has tips on how to protect yourself from digital surveillance. Most critically, if you live in a state that has banned abortion and are seeking information or medication to self-manage an abortion, be sure to use a secure browser like DuckDuckGo and an encrypted messaging service like Signal," the article reads.