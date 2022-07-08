Jean-Pierre Has No Real Answer for Why Americans Believe Country Is On The ‘Wrong Track’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocey on why the majority of Americans believe the U.S. is heading down the “wrong track.”

Doocey was referring to a recent poll by Monmouth University showing that a whopping 88 percent of citizens think the country is going in the wrong direction, while only 10 percent say it is on the right track.

“Why do you think it is that 88% of people in this country polled by Monmouth believe the country is on the wrong track?,” Doocey asked Jean-Pierre.

Like she always does, Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration claiming that Joe Biden understands what the American people are going through.

“I don't think it's that our plan is not popular with the American people. We know that the American people are feeling the high cost. We understand what they are feeling,” she told Doocey.

Jean-Pierre kept up Biden’s favorite narrative of blaming everyone and everything but himself for the country’s downward spiral.

“He understands that gas prices are high because of Putin’s tax hike, because of the brutal war that Putin has taken on in Ukraine and their brave fight to fight for their democracy. That’s what we’re seeing here. And also the food security, the food cost has skyrocketed,” she said.

Doocey went on to argue that Biden’s plan to resolve high prices are unpopular with the American population, to which Jean-Pierre claimed that the U.S. is in its best economic shape it has been in history.

“Because we look at inflation, we look at where we are economically – and we are in a strong, we are stronger economically than we have been in history. You look at the unemployment numbers at 3.6%. When you look at the jobs numbers, more than 8.7 million new jobs created. That is important. But we understand that gas prices are high and we understand the costs are high,” Jean-Pierre claimed.