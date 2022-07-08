Another Red Wave Is Hitting Florida

Republicans are taking over the sunshine state.

In data obtained by Fox News Digital, there are now more registered Republicans than Democrats in Florida.

Over 200,000 Floridians are voting red, outnumbering Democrats by 100,000, making this the first time in the state’s history.

This number has doubled since just March of this year, suggesting that Americans are fleeing to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla) state to get away from Democrats absurdity.

At the end of 2021, Florida GOP’s voter registration numbers officially overtook the Democrats, giving Republicans the lead for the first time in the state’s history.

Additionally, Republicans have also beaten Democrats in new registrants for 23 months in a row, as well as amongst voters who have switched parties and become Republican.

Americans are waking up and seeing what voting blue does to their state.

“It’s no surprise Republican voter registrations are growing at this impressive rate. Simply put, we will prove Florida is a red state in November,” DeSantis’ campaign spokesperson Lindsey Curnutte said in a statement to Townhall.

With high gas prices and inflation out of this world, not to mention raging crime and illegal migrants taking over states, it is clear President Joe Biden’s policies is the driving force for why people are running towards the freedom Florida is offering.

“Democrats are falling in line with Joe Biden’s policies that are making Americans’ lives harder and more expensive, but Governor DeSantis is standing in their way, making Florida the firewall for freedom,” Curnutte said.

Florida has become increasingly popular during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic when it came apparent that DeSantis is going to let his state live their lives as they want, and not controlled by the government.