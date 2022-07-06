Lindsey Graham to Challenge 'All Politics' Subpoena

Key members of President Trump's inner circle have been subpoenaed by the Fulton County inquiry into the 2020 election, and they're fighting back.

Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised to challenge the subpoena the senator was slapped with earlier this week.

Fulton County is reportedly looking into any possible so-called "criminal interference" Graham may have had during the 2020 elections.

"Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job. Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail," his lawyers Bart Daniel and Matt Austin of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm said in a statement.

Despite Graham not being the main target of the inquiry, his lawyers still called out the subpoena, saying it is all for a show of "politics."

His lawyers said that Graham was well within his right to discuss the process and procedures around administering elections.

Graham's attorneys also claimed that the Fulton County investigators are "engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington," speculating that any testimony would immediately be shared with the panel.

On Tuesday, the senator was one of seven people subpoenaed, including former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro.