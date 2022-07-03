Gas Prices

Billionaires Against the Left: Bezos Calls Out Biden Over Inflation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 03, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Billionaires Against the Left: Bezos Calls Out Biden Over Inflation

Source: Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Billionaire Jeff Bezos called out President Joe Biden for America's high gas prices as they continue to climb to record numbers. 

Bezos accused the Biden administration of misleading the public, saying that Biden lacks a "basic" understanding of what really drives prices to rise. 

This comes after Biden tweeted an update to the nation on fuel prices. 

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted, adding, "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product… and do it now." 

The founder of Amazon criticized Biden saying, "Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this." 

Bezos indicated that this means that Biden either has little to no knowledge of how gas prices work or is just lying to the country. 

"It's either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics," Bezos added. 

Earlier this week, Biden gave no insight nor relief as to when Americans can see a dip in inflation. He said that gas prices are likely to continue to rise for as long as it takes to defeat Putin. 

This isn't the first time Bezos has called out Biden over his policies. In May, he said that the Biden administration has failed at bringing inflation down. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Cheney: 'I Can Make Sure Trump Never Gets Anywhere Close to the Oval Office Again'
Sarah Arnold
The Left Refuses to Celebrate July 4 Following Roe v. Wade Overturn
Sarah Arnold
AOC Compares Getting Her Nails Done to the Reversal of Roe v. Wade
Sarah Arnold
Top Obama Adviser Delivers a Devastating Observation of the Biden White House
Matt Vespa
Google to Clear Search History of Users Visiting Abortion Clinics
Sarah Arnold
American Airlines Leaves Thousands Stranded Ahead of July 4 Weekend
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular