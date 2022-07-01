Voters Are Frustrated with Biden's Ongoing Border Crisis

Americans have a long laundry list of why not to vote for President Joe Biden in the next election.

Inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, repeated threats of taking the Second Amendment away and the left's push to normalize transgenderism are making Biden take a massive hit in the polls.

But let's not forget about the crisis at the border.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports found that 73 percent of Americans consider immigration a critical issue for the U.S.

Fifty-two percent of voters believe the problem of illegal immigration is getting worse by the day.

They're not wrong. Since the beginning of 2021, the number of illegal aliens crossing the border has increased tremendously, reaching over 200,000 encounters per month on several different occasions, according to the Washington Examiner.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said that Biden has done a "poor" job of handling the immigration issue, citing that they don't believe it will be better any time soon.

This comes after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling allowing the Biden administration to abandon a Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Republicans are sounding the alarm on the dangerous implications this may have on the country.

Rep. John Katko, Ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, called the ruling "disappointing," blaming Biden for the disastrous mess he has created.

"To be clear, we are in this position because of the utter disregard President Biden has for defending our borders and our homeland security. President Biden would rather fight this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court than secure the border. The 'Remain in Mexico' policy was a critical tool for Border Patrol Agents to manage the influx of migrants flooding into our country," Katko said in a statement.