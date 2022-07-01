DC Residents Sue Over Gun Ban on Public Transit After Supreme Court Ruling

Washington, D.C., residents are taking action against the city's gun ban on public transit.

Three D.C. residents and one Virginia resident are suing D.C. over its prohibition on carrying concealed handguns on Metrorail and Metrobuses in the city, inciting a legal battle brought on by the Supreme Court ruling that questions where one can carry a weapon.

The lawsuit, filed against Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, argues that the city's law banning guns on public transportation is unconstitutional.

They say that the current restrictions for concealed weapons (schools, bars, stadiums, government buildings) are justifiable and constitutional, but the ban on carrying while on public transportation is not.

The lawsuit points out that the Second Amendment states that citizens have the right to carry firearms whenever they travel away from home.

"There is not a tradition or history of prohibitions of carrying firearms on public transportation," the lawsuit reads, adding, "public transportation systems did not exist as they do today at the founding of the nation. However, there was plainly a tradition of firearms carry when citizens traveled from their homes. In modern parlance, Americans carried arms to prevent their gatherings from becoming soft targets."

This comes days after the Supreme Court overturned New York's strict restrictions on who can carry a gun in public, causing a total meltdown from liberals. Justice Clarence Thomas said that states will have to prove the limitations on concealed weapons are justified by a significant interest.