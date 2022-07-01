WH Has Meltdown as Florida’s Parental Rights Bill Takes Effect

Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Parental Rights in Education" law will officially take effect on Friday, sparking backlash from the liberal left.

Dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law, several Florida schools have already issued new policies that ban any kind of inappropriate sexual talk in the classroom.

The Biden administration made a statement expressing how distraught it is over the law going into place.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Florida's students are now "more fearful and less free," calling it "shameful" that schools are not allowed to teach minors about explicit sex and groom them to think they are a different gender from how they were born.

Jean-Pierre also went on to accuse Republicans of trying to score political points, saying that the law is "a part of a disturbing and dangerous nationwide trend of right-wing politicians cynically targeting LGBTQI+ students, educators, and individuals to score political points."

However, DeSantis' re-election campaign called out the repeated lies made by the Biden administration.

"The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years old from sexualized lesson plans... DeSantis's pro-parent education agenda stands in stark contrast to the policies coming out of Washington as Joe Biden tries to steal lunch money from our kids to push woke gender ideology," his campaign said in a statement.

DeSantis is standing up to put students first and protect parents' rights, adding that "no false White House statement will change that."

Meanwhile, a Tallahassee school district approved its "LGBTQ Inclusive School Guide," which states that parents will be notified if a student who is "open about their gender identity" is in their child's gym class or with them on an overnight school trip.

According to the guidelines, reasonable accommodations must be made available so that students don't have to room or be near another student who considers themselves part of the LGBTQ community.

"Upon notification or determination of a student who is open about their gender identity, parents of the affected students will be notified of reasonable accommodation options available… Parents or students who have concerns about rooming assignments for their student's upcoming overnight event based on religious or privacy concerns may request an accommodation," the notice reads.

Additionally, according to NBC, teachers at a Palm Beach school were required to fill out a questionnaire asking them to review all course material and flag any inappropriate references related to sexual orientation, race or gender identity they may find.