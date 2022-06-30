'Absolutely Crazy': Trump Reacts to Hutchinson's Claims About J6

President Trump is denying allegations made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson after testifying last-minute in the January 6 House Committee hearing.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump pushed back on Hutchinson's claims that he lunged at Secret Service agents when allegedly trying to force them into driving him to the Capitol while the protests were happening.

"This lady, yesterday — is there something wrong with her?" Trump said in a disgusted matter, adding, "She said I jumped from a car, I started strangling a Secret Service agent? I grabbed the steering wheel of a car? Said I wanted guns at my rally? I didn't want guns. I have to speak, too."

Trump continued to say that Hutchinson is "living in fantasy land," pointing out that his then-Secret Service denied her story, saying it is "totally false."

"She's a social climber, if you call that social. I think it's just a shame that this is happening to this country, and we don't have any Republicans up there to dispute it…she's a total disaster, she's a train wreck, but think of it. Nobody to cross-examine," Trump said.

The former president commended Secret Service for coming to his defense, calling it "incredible," and insisted that they are "great people."

"It was very nice that they came to my defense. I thought it was incredible actually. Because some whack job can say this stuff and get away with it," Trump said.

Hutchinson claimed she learned of the incident from Tony Ornato, Trump's deputy chief of staff, and Robert Engel, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service on Jan. 6.

According to The Hill, Engel is reportedly supposed to testify in the coming days that no one, including himself, was assaulted by Trump, nor did the president ever try to grab the steering wheel.

Before signing off, Trump recalled that he had received several tips that Hutchinson was not good nor respected by the White House for "plenty of reasons," noting that she has serious mental problems.