GOP Vows to Investigate Biden Family If They Win the House

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) doubled down on his promise to investigate President Joe Biden and his family if the GOP takes back the majority of the House in November. This comes after a voicemail between Biden and his son Hunter revealed further proof the president "knew about his son's foreign wheeling and dealing."

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Comer promised to give "Americans answers about the Biden family's pattern of placing profit over country."

"Evidence continues to mount that Joe Biden is the 'Big Guy' and received a cut from his family's suspicious foreign business deals," Comer said.

Calling Hunter Biden a "national security threat," Comer said he and his team have uncovered more proof that Biden knew about Hunter's dealings with foreign adversaries.

"We will continue to investigate the Biden family's shady business deals as more facts emerge," Comer said, promising to do everything in his power to take the Biden family down along with their corrupt lies.

"If Americans entrust Republicans with the majority, we will use the power of the gavel to get answers about the Biden family's pattern of placing profit over country to determine if President Biden is compromised by these deals," Comer vowed.

Despite the president denying he ever talked to his son about his foreign business, the bombshell voicemail from Biden regarding Hunter's dealings with the Chinese oil company CEFC proves otherwise.

"Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you…I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And anyway, if you get a chance, give me a call. I love you," Biden said in the voicemail left for Hunter.

The abandoned laptop by Hunter showed he had a multi-million deal with CEFC, to which The New York Times pointed out that CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming "courted the Biden family."