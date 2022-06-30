2024 Election

What Trump Had to Say About a Potential Trump-DeSantis 2024 Ticket

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: Chris O'Meara/AP Photo

The months-long speculations that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and President Trump will run for president in the 2024 election may ring true. 

Rumor has it that the pair may even run together as a team. 

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump didn't rule out DeSantis as a potential running mate for the White House when asked whether he would consider the possibility or not.

Before taking credit for DeSantis' political fame, Trump confirmed the two have a strong relationship. 

"Well, I get along with him," Trump said, adding, "I was very responsible for his success, because I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship." 

While DeSantis has played off questions about whether he will run or not, Trump has hinted on more than one occasion that he's ready to make a comeback. 

DeSantis' growing popularity among Americans has fast-tracked with the help of Trump's endorsement, followed by his bold, reasonable approach to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. He then was praised by the country for putting his foot down on the left's radical attempts to indoctrinate children with their sex and gender-related agenda. 

Additionally, the former president said that he has already gotten the go-ahead from his family for another term in the Oval Office. 

"Well, they love our country, and they hate to see what's happening," Trump said, speaking about his family. 

"Barron's a young man, and Melania is a first lady who is really loved…they love our country, so I think they'll do what has to be done if we decide to go that way," Trump said. 

