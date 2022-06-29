New Poll Shows Roe v. Wade Decision Won’t Save Democrats in the Midterms

Democrats are facing a bleak reality ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. In hopes of keeping swing state voters on deck following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, many Americans are taking a step back from voting blue, amid the Biden Administration’s failed policies.

A new Cygnal poll commissioned by the Republican State Leadership Committee, found that Americans are more worried about inflation than they are about abortion.

Just eight percent of Americans feel abortion is a top issue for them, while 37 percent of voters say inflation and the high cost of living is their main concern, and 16 percent of people believe the economy in general is an important pressing issue.

According to the poll, Democrats began asserting that the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision would have a major impact on state legislative races in the 2022 midterms.

But to no avail, numbers show that Democrats are actually worse off.

“Friday’s decision did nothing to change the headwinds state Democrats will face this year as a result of a dismal national political environment. In fact, the right/track wrong numbers and President Biden’s approval rating are worse for Democrats than in our January survey,” the poll concluded.

Other top issues concerning the nation other than abortion is crime and immigration.

Meanwhile, 74 percent of voters believe the nation is on the wrong track, while only 23 percent think the U.S. is doing well. This suggests that Americans will favor Republicans in the upcoming elections, as Democrats slowly drown themselves.

Additionally, the poll found that 48 percent of Americans prefer a “Republican candidate who would act as a check and balance on President Biden and his Democratic policies, compared to the 44% who would prefer a Democratic candidate who would support President Biden and his Democratic Policies.”

“This data is another reminder that what you see on Twitter and in the press doesn't necessarily capture reality when it comes to voter behavior… A little more than four months from Election Day, the political environment is still a disaster for state Democrats, state Republicans have a commanding lead on what is far and away the most important issue to voters, and the issues state Democrats are trying to exploit to distract from Biden’s failing economy are not going to be salient enough to save them come November,” the poll read.