Democrats Use Fear Mongering to Win Back Voters Following SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

As the country under President Joe Biden’s watch slowly dwindles under his useless policies, Democrats are looking for a loophole to redeem themselves with voters. Cue Roe v. Wade being overturned, a way for the left to threaten women’s so-called abortion “rights” in hopes to appeal to voters.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) promised that if Democrats keep control of the nation in 2024, all of America will become a “safe haven” for abortions.

Murphy claimed that if Republicans win over the House, Senate and the White House, there will be a “national abortion ban,” locking up women and doctors for “practicing health care.”

Let’s be 100% clear. If Republicans win control of the House, Senate and White House two years from now, they will pass a national abortion ban. And no matter where you live, no matter how pro-choice your state is, women and doctors will be locked up for practicing health care. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, knowing that Democrats are going to get trampled in the midterms, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) used scare tactics calling out Republicans for stealing a “fundamental right” to kill a baby.

“These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country,” Schumer said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill) also called out red states for their “draconian restrictions.”

“The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions,” Durbin said.

Additionally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also took the time to blast not only Republicans, but President Trump in hopes that her comments will shift voters teetering on the edge of voting right versus left.

“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” Pelosi said, adding “because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers.”

However, according to a poll by Suffolk University/USA TODAY, the left’s fear mongering ways may not work.

The poll found that only 23 percent of people think that abortion is more important than the economy, meaning 62 percent are more worried about the state of their bank accounts than giving a woman the “right” to kill an unborn life.

Three out of four survey respondents said that the Roe v. Wade ruling will have “no effect” on how they cast their vote in the midterms.