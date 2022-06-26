AOC Thinks Conservative Justices Should be Impeached for 'Lying Under Oath'

roe v. wade

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jun 26, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) said that the Supreme Court created a “crisis of legitimacy," claiming that they “lied under oath,” and that they should be impeached. 

During CNN’s Meet the Press, AOC told host Chuck Todd that the Supreme Court “dramatically overreached its authority” and that impeachment should be "very seriously considered" if the justices lied in their confirmation hearings about their intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If we allow Supreme Court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments to the highest court of the land and then issue — without basis, if you read these opinions — rulings that deeply undermine the human civil rights of the majority of Americans, we must see that through,” AOC said. 

In typical fashion, when the left doesn’t get their own way they create a situation so it seems they are the victims. 

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and the hostile takeover of our democratic institutions,” AOC said, calling on President Joe Biden to take action. 

Calling it “dangerous,” she said that it sends a "blaring signal to all future nominees” that they can allegedly “lie” to “duly elected members of the United States Senate, in order to secure Supreme Court confirmations and seats on the Supreme Court.”

Following the court’s ruling, justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were criticized for evading a question of whether or not they would support overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings. 

