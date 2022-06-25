Tenn. Republicans Urge Governor To Stop Distribution Of Vaccines For Children

As President Joe Biden touts his efforts to vaccinate children under the age of five years old as a “monumental step forward,” Republicans are fighting back against the madness.

Tennessee Republicans are urging Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) to immediately halt the distribution of the Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine.

Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) was joined by a group of House Republicans consisting of lawmakers, to send Lee a letter requesting him to block the Tennessee Department of Health from giving out or promoting the vaccines for young children until there is more clinical evidence available.

“There is no emergency, especially in Tennessee. Again, you’re talking about those who are at the least risk for having hospitalizations or deaths related to the COVID virus,” Zachary told the Daily Wire, adding “[They] are our least vulnerable Tennesseans.”

Zachary noted that not enough data is available to know the short and long term effects the vaccine will have on children, calling it “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

“Young children have never been at serious risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19…that’s why it’s important that we know more about any potential short-term and long-term impacts these vaccinations could have before our health departments start administering them,” Zachary said, adding “parents who want to have their child vaccinated can still do so by going to a private medical provider.”

According to the letter, the Republican also asked the FDA “Why has the trial not able to show a reduction in severe illness among those vaccinated?” and “why was approval granted when the manufacturers’ own trials show zero benefit to children?”

Yesterday, I was joined by @tnhousegop Leadership in requesting that @GovBillLee direct the @TNDeptofHealth to halt any distribution, promotion or recommendation of the Covid vaccine for children under 5.

The letter we sent to the Governor is ????. pic.twitter.com/NWIc5PzqH9 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) June 22, 2022

The FDA has yet to comment or be able to answer Zachary’s questions regarding the need for children to be vaccinated against a virus that will do little to no harm to them.