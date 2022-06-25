Joe Biden Signs Gun Legislation Bill into Law

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun legislation into law, the largest gun control bill in nearly 30 years.

“Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” Biden said despite the real issue being the person behind the gun, not the gun itself.

“From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets. How many times have you heard that, ‘just do something, for God's sake just do something’?” Biden said, adding “today we did.”

Biden did however admit that the bill is not as strict as he had hoped, but touted that the legislation will still “save lives.”

"This bill doesn't do everything I want but includes actions I've long called for that saves lives,” Biden said, adding "I know there's much more work to do. And I'm never going to give up.”

The law will include enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between 18 and 21 years old and close the "boyfriend" loophole by adding romantic partners to the list of domestic abusers who are unable to purchase guns.

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in a 234 -193 vote with 14 Republicans crossing party lines.

This comes as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle call for a shift in gun control in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting that left 19 kids dead.