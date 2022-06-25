Joe Biden Signs Gun Legislation Bill into Law

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2022 1:52 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Signs Gun Legislation Bill into Law

Source: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun legislation into law, the largest gun control bill in nearly 30 years. 

“Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” Biden said despite the real issue being the person behind the gun, not the gun itself. 

“From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets. How many times have you heard that, ‘just do something, for God's sake just do something’?” Biden said, adding “today we did.” 

Biden did however admit that the bill is not as strict as he had hoped, but touted that the legislation will still “save lives.” 

"This bill doesn't do everything I want but includes actions I've long called for that saves lives,” Biden said, adding "I know there's much more work to do. And I'm never going to give up.”

The law will include enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between 18 and 21 years old and close the "boyfriend" loophole by adding romantic partners to the list of domestic abusers who are unable to purchase guns.

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in a 234 -193 vote with 14 Republicans crossing party lines. 

Recommended
Disney's Sad Descent
Michael Reagan

This comes as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle call for a shift in gun control in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting that left 19 kids dead.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Woke Corporations Will Pay Hefty Stipends to Cover Abortions for its Employees
Sarah Arnold
Proposed Senate Bill Would Imprison Supreme Court Leakers and Impose $10K Fine
Sarah Arnold
Former Obama Official Totally Implodes Over Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling
Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Has Crying Tantrum Over SCOTUS Ruling
Sarah Arnold
Tenn. Republicans Urge Governor To Stop Distribution Of Vaccines For Children
Sarah Arnold

Feminist Writer Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Abortion
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular