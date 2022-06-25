Woke Corporations Will Pay Hefty Stipends to Cover Abortions for its Employees

Cue all of the woke corporations standing up to the SCOTUS’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by offering to pay for travel expenses for women who want an abortion.

Companies such as Disney and JP Morgan wasted no time to appeal to the masses of leftist robots vowing to resist the ruling, making it easy for their employees to have easy access to the procedure.

In a statement, child-indoctrinating Disney said they will provide coverage for “pregnancy related decisions.”

“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members, and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” the statement read.

JP Morgan also sent out a memo to its workers saying that the banking company will be expanding its health care plan to include reimbursement for travel and planning costs associated with seeking an abortion.

“Effective in July, you will be able to access additional covered benefits under the U.S. Medical Plan,” the memo read, adding “family-building benefits, such as cryopreservation,” noting that the plan will also include more benefits for LGBTQ employees.

Amazon is another woke corporation that will encourage its female employees to get an abortion by paying them a stipend of $4,000 to cover travel expenses that are not available within a 100 mile-radius of their home.

And last but not least, streaming giant Netflix announced it will also provide female employees a hefty stipend of $10,000 for travel costs and the procedure itself.