Night of Rage: Pro-Abortion Groups Threaten There Will Be No Peace for SCOTUS Justices

Hundreds of irate pro-abortion activists are planning to cause destruction in the streets following the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice groups such as Ruth Sent Us, are threatening to show up at Justice Clarence Thomas’s home and protest outside of his doorsteps.

While calling for mass protests, the group said that there will be “no peace for Justices,” bullying them to the point of saying that if they don’t like it, then the Justices can move.

Fake centrist pro-choice ladies: This is not the way.



Us: No peace for the Justices. They don’t like our peaceful protests? They can move. https://t.co/K2sZwt9utm — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile outside of the Supreme Court, cheers erupted from pro-lifers, praising the Justice’s ruling. Some even popped champagne while wearing t-shirts emblazoned with “the pro-life generation." They celebrated the protection of unborn babies lives.

However, protesters advocating for their so-called "right" to kill a baby, can be heard screaming and crying over the ruling.

Liberal squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined in with the crowd using a bullhorn inciting protesters to get angry and loud, calling the decision “illegitimate.”

AOC joined us in the streets to call out this decision for what it is ILLEGITIMATE



This court is Illegitimate and this decision must not stand. Legal, Nationwide abortion on demand!



Get in the streets NOW. AND TOMORROW and the next day! Post Roe? HELL NO! pic.twitter.com/w6qVAsRyoC — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 24, 2022

U.S. Capitol police were on high alert as unrest began to settle in and the crowd grew larger.

“My body, my choice!” and “We won’t go back!” Can be heard through the mass wave of people who opposed the ruling.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland security is warning of a “heightened threat environment” outside of Justice’s homes.

The DHS said that it is coordinating with the FBI and other agencies to monitor potential threats from pro-abortion activists.