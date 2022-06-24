Republicans Praise the Supreme Court's Ruling, Calls For Nation Wide Abortion Ban

Republicans and conservatives alike are praising the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to protect innocent, unborn babies lives.

“Today life won,” Former Vice President Mike Pence said, calling for a national total ban on abortions, saying that he commends the Justices for having the courage to strike down the controversial document, knowing it would cause mass violence through the nation by pro-abortion activists.

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” Pence tweeted.

Pence said the ruling means the “sanctity of life is restored,” vowing to protect unborn, cherished life.

“Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and support for women in crisis pregnancies to every state Capitol in America. Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) applaud the ruling, confirming that abortions are now illegal in his state of Texas.

“SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord,” Paxton tweeted, adding that closed his office, making June 24 a national holiday.

Additionally, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-ALA) said that “prayers have been answered” following the SCOTUS ruling.

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered,” Ivey said.

Ivey also said that she will asked a judge to lift an injunction on a 2019 law banning nearly all abortions in Alabama.

