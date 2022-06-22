Dr. Oz Ousts Trump from Campaign Site Amid Big Political Win

Dr. Mehmet Oz has quietly ditched his campaign messaging away from President Trump after winning the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Prior to Oz’s win, Trump was proudly featured on his campaign site and popped up on the doctor’s Twitter. However, after winning the Republican nomination, Oz hasn’t included or mentioned Trump since.

Oz’s Twitter banner used to say “endorsed by Trump,” featuring a photo of the pair, now there is only a solo photo of Oz that reads “Thank you Pennsylvania.”

Google and Facebook had a plethora of Trump-focused ads during the primary, and has since been changed to just general election ads that read “The PA Senate Race will determine who has the majority. Donate to take back the US Senate!"

According to Axios, Oz “embraced the former president where it counts, while keeping him at arm's length in situations where his brand is toxic.”

Oz has not mentioned Trump since the day of the Republican primary on May 17.

“Oz's transition for the general election highlights the tightrope many Trump-endorsed candidates have attempted to walk,” Axios claims, noting that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) similarly did the same thing during his campaign last year.

A Mammoth University survey found that Trump’s endorsement of Oz was a huge factor in the outcome of the race.

Meanwhile, rumor has it Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla,) is also shying away from the former president.

According to four people connected to DeSantis and Trump, Politico reported that DeSantis has yet to ask Trump for a re-election endorsement.

And he isn’t planning on it.

With more than $100 million going towards his campaign, and the political waves he has made, the Florida governor may not even need it.