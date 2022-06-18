Number of Americans Who Believe in God Drops to Record Low

Everyday the nation is faced with more violence and hate than the day before. Schools have taken daily prayers out of classrooms and public institutions, while children no longer want to be the gender that God created them to be, and through the move of separating church and state, the government has succeeded in removing God from the American society almost entirely. It has become taboo to identify as Christian.

According to a Gallup poll, the belief in God among U.S. adults have dropped to record low levels that proves America has turned its back on religion.

It found that as of 2022, only 81 percent of people believe in God. A six point drop since 2017, making it a historic low.

Between the years of 1944 and 2011, more than 90 percent of Americans had faith in God above, leaving 17 percent not believing at all.

The poll also shows that only 68 percent of young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 believe in God.

In an interesting take, the poll reveals that there is a distinct relationship regarding the belief in God and political party affiliation.

94 percent of Republicans believe in God, while only 72 percent of Democrats were religious.

Additionally, the results showed that younger, liberal Americans were less likely to follow a religion of God at just a mere 62 percent.

It has become clear that the nation is lacking biblical and moral principles to guide them, with many Republicans believe the removal of God has led to the recent mass shootings.