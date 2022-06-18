Hillary Clinton Plays the Victim, Claims She Is the 'Most Investigated Innocent Person in America'

Hillary Clinton’s landslide loss to President Trump during the 2016 election was enough for her to never want to run again, but is confident for a possible 2024 re-election bid from President Joe Biden.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Clinton was asked if she has considered another possible run for president in 2024, to which she shut down saying, “out of the question,” adding “first of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”

Clinton has become one of the few who have endorsed Biden to run for re-election, many of her leftist political colleagues have speculated that the 79 year-old is “too old” to stay in office.

Even CNN’s Don Lemon questioned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s mental ability to run the country.

“Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked, to which Jean-Pierre laughed off the question refusing to answer. Which frankly, is an answer in itself.

Clinton continued to say she believes President Trump will run again, claiming only if he though it would benefit him financially.

Describing herself as the “most investigated innocent person in America,” Clinton portrayed herself as a victim, calling out Republicans for painting her as a “murderer or a child trafficker.”

Clinton called the thought of a Republican president “frightening,” adding “we are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window.”

When asked why the Democratic Party pushed the idea of transgenderism, which is relevant to just a small group, she said “look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”