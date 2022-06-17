DeSantis Launches Plan to Fight Back Against Biden's Border Crisis

Since President Joe Biden has taken office just 18 months ago, more than three million illegal migrants have entered the U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is taking action to protect his state from Biden’s border policies by launching a three series plan to combat the crisis caused by the left.

“Illegal aliens are being smuggled across the border in record numbers, which the reckless policies of the Biden administration facilitate…Florida has taken additional action to protect our state from the effects of what is a full-fledged border crisis,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

The first plan of action is that Florida has formed a strike force of state and local law enforcement to interdict human smuggling, human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons being brought through the state.

According to the release, Florida will work closely with state attorneys to “aggressively prosecute human smugglers and other criminals to the fullest extent of the law.”

The second order of business comes after DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to “impanel a statewide grand jury to examine international human smuggling networks that bring aliens to the southern border, and ultimately to Florida.”

And thirdly, the governor signed Senate Bill 1808 to prove that the Biden administration continuously turns a blind eye. The release says the “sweeping legislation he proposed to further protect Floridians from the Biden Border Crisis.”

The legislation will aim to “prohibit a governmental entity from executing, amending, or renewing a contact with a common carrier if the carrier is willfully providing any service in furtherance of transporting an unauthorized alien into the State of Florida knowing that he or she is an unauthorized alien, except to facilitate the detention, removal, or departure of the unauthorized person from Florida or the United States.”

The release vows that DeSantis will “stand up for the rule of law” while “Biden has been complicit in leaving our southern border wide open,” adding that “Florida will do everything within our constitutional power to protect our people.”

In Florida, we are taking action to protect our state from Biden's Border Crisis. pic.twitter.com/bd6LAAWNYn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 17, 2022