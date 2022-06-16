Gov. Youngkin Proposes Plan to Criminalize Protests at Supreme Court Justice’s Homes

As the homes of Supreme Court Justices are disrupted by radical activists amid the possible overturn of the Roe v. Wade document, Republicans are stepping up to put an end to the protests since the left fails to do so.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va) introduced an amendment to the state’s budget that pushes for stronger protection of federal and state Supreme Court justices, as well as judges, after the alleged failed assassination against U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh and the protests that targeted homes of conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

The proposed amendment would create a state-level felony for those who protest outside the homes, punishable up to five years in prison or fines up to $2,500.

In a statement, Youngkin said that he is asking the General Assembly to “help keep our state and federal judges safe…I believe that my amendments are necessary in order to continue the work that can unite Virginians, Republican and Democrat alike.”

According to the amendment’s explanation:

This amendment creates a Class 6 felony for picketing or demonstrating in or near a court or residence with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing or intimidating in the discharge of his or her duty any judge, juror, witness, court officer, or court employee, or any immediate family member of such individuals.

This is one 38 amendments proposed by Youngkin. The others include changes to education, suspending the state’s gas tax and restrict public funding of abortion.