NPA Sues Biden Administration for Falsely Accusing Border Agents of 'Whipping' Illegal Migrants

The National Police Association (NPA) announced that it is suing the Biden administration over the 2021 “whipping” incidents in Del Rio, Texas.

The NPA filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) & Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for withholding information about how the White House handled the event, in which President Joe Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping illegal aliens.

The lawsuit was filed after the DHS and CBP failed to reply to a February 2022 FOIA for all records such as texts, emails, phone calls and other communications regarding the CBP’s investigation into the incident last September.

The NPA also asked for any and all communications that happened between DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the White House.

According to the Washington Examiner, Mayorkas stood before Congress promising to conclude the investigation within a “matter of days, not weeks.” However, no conclusion has yet been released.

DHS officials reportedly said that the conclusion would not be shared because it would acquit the accused agents and “embarrass the Biden Administration.”

Although the White House allegedly knew the accusations against border patrol agents were false, no apologies or acknowledgments were made.

In a statement, NPA spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith said “we believe our lawsuit will result in DHS and CBP conforming to the law and handing over the communications and documents that prove the Administration knew their accusations against these agents were false and took no corrective action.”

Additionally, she claims that recent media reports believe Biden is planning to charge the agents with “administrative violations” in order to dodge having to admit they made a mistake.