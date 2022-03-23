Border Patrol Union Calls Out Biden and Harris for Pushing Agents 'Whipping' Illegal Immigrants Hoax

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the national union for Border Patrol agents, issued tweets directly targeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for pushing the false claims agents on horseback had whipped illegal immigrants in September of last year.

The outrage over the false claims prompted both Biden and Harris to prejudge an investigation that was launched by the Department of Homeland Security. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised investigation would be finished in "days," if not "weeks."

More than six months later, the findings of the investigation have not been released to the public.

"I promise you, those people will pay," Biden said about the incident shortly after it happened.

"6 months later…crickets. Step up and explain why some of these innocent agents are still on desk duty @POTUS," tweeted NBPC.

“I promise you, those people will pay.” - Biden in Sept 2021.



6 months later…crickets. Step up and explain why some of these innocent agents are still on desk duty @POTUS.



So eager to pander, so slow to admit your screw-ups.#BidenBorderCrisis #BorderPatrol #BidenLies #HPU — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 23, 2022

"No, @VP, what is horrible is the way you treat good human beings who also happen to be BP agents," NBPC tweeted to Harris.

"What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback, treating human beings the way they were, is horrible." – Harris, Sept 2021



No, @VP, what is horrible is the way you treat good human beings who also happen to be BP agents. #BorderCzar #BidenBorderCrisis #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/rSWxlbX6v2 — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 23, 2022

As the NBPC mentioned, the agents at the center of the incident are still on administrative duty and have not been out patrolling the Del Rio Sector amid a historic surge in illegal crossings since last September.