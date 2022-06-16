Shocker: Fauci Admits Children Don't Actually Need to be Boosted

Although the fully vaccinated and doubled boosted Dr. Fauci had to testify virtually at a Senate hearing due to contracting the Wuhan Coronavirus, he was still well enough to go neck and neck with Sen. Rand Paul once again over the infamous Covid pandemic that was fueled and funded by the doctor himself.

Paul asked Fauci if he was familiar with the fact that no studies showed a reduction in deaths or hospitalizations for children who had received boosters.

To which, the doctor acknowledged that there’s not actually enough data to support the need for children to get boosted.

“Right now, there's not enough data that has been accumulated, Senator Paul, to indicate that that's the case,” Fauci started to say before Paul interrupted.

“So there are no studies. And Americans should all know this. There are no studies on children showing a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster,” Paul reiterated.

Paul hit back at Fauci’s claims noting that antibody studies were the only studies done, arguing that it is not enough prove a vaccine's effectiveness.

The Senator questioned Fauci saying “If I give a patient 10 mRNA vaccines and they... make antibodies each time, is that proof we should give 10 boosters, Dr. Fauci?”

Caught off guard, Fauci replied by calling it a “somewhat of an absurd exaggeration,” despite admitting that children under the age of five aren’t in dire need of boosters against Covid.