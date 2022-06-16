GOP Propose Bill to Ban: 'Disastrous Energy Policies Peddled by Hysterical Fools Like John Kerry'

As the U.S. is facing record high gas prices, climate czar John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, is pushing to prolong the crisis in order to permanently transform the economy and energy throughout the nation.

Named the “No Taxpayer Funding For Climate Zealots Advancing Radical Schemes Act” or the “No Taxpayer Funding For CZARS Act,” eight Republicans are calling on legislation to ban funding of Kerry’s climate role, including salary, administrative and travel expenses.

The proposed bill says that “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds may be used for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, including for salary, administrative, and travel expenses of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and for any other activity of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.”

In a statement, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blasted the climate czar for his “disastrous energy policies peddled by hysterical fools like John Kerry,” adding “the Biden administration’s jet-setting "climate czar" is actively destroying reliable American energy by saddling us with outrageous commitments at hypocritical climate conferences, pressuring banks not to lend to fossil fuel producers, and fighting to end oil and gas production.”

Roy vowed to fight for energy freedom for the U.S. by defending “climate tyrants.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Scott Perry (R-PA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Greg Steube (R-FLA).

This comes as Kerry said so blatantly that America “absolutely” does not need to drill for more oil and gas despite Congress calling for more domestic production to increase the supply of oil in order to reduce the cost.

“And energy security worry is driving a lot of the thoughts now about, 'Oh, we need more drilling, we need more drilling of this, we need to go back to coal.' No, we don’t. We absolutely don’t. And we have to prevent a false narrative from entering into this or, again, pun intended, we are cooked,” Kerry said.