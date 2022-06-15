79 Buses Dropped Illegal Migrants Off on Biden's Front Steps

President Joe Biden’s open-border polices have caused an open-border problem, allowing thousands of illegal aliens to cross over into the U.S. bringing drugs and sex-trafficking along with them.

Earlier this year on April 6, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX.) announced he would bus all illegal migrants 1,700 miles from his state to Washington D.C., so that the Biden administration would be forced to deal with the crisis.

“We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said.

According to the Washington Examiner, as of June 15 red states Texas and Arizona have sent over 79 buses loaded with more than 2,500 illegal migrants to D.C.

The migrants voluntarily took the free trip across the country once they were released from Customs and Border Protection custody on state funded buses and are then allowed to travel anywhere within the U.S. after seeking asylum.

Normally, migrants are required to pay for their own transportation.

Since May, Arizona has shipped 523 illegal aliens on 14 buses to the nation’s capitol.

A spokesperson for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ.) said 25 percent of migrants planned to travel to New York and 23 percent said they will head to New Jersey.

“This is a problem for Washington. We’re bringing it to Washington, and we expect Washington to foot the bill. We’re going to send them a bill,” the spokesperson said, adding that Arizona is looking to have the Biden administration pay for the buses.

Texas stopped giving advanced notices of when the buses would arrive. Although previously, Abbott vowed to drop the migrants off at the “steps of the United States Capitol,” the buses have been leaving them at the Union Station, the major transportation hub in the region.