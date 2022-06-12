AOC Refuses to Say If She Will Endorse Biden In 2024

As former Obama advisor David Axelrod questioned whether Biden should run for president again in 2024 based on the 79 year-old’s inability to remember where he is half the time, many Democrats are back peddling on the idea that he would make it through a second term.

Even the Squad’s ring leader, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) refused to answer whether she would support Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, AOC skirted around the question asking her if she would endorse President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 saying “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” adding that she is focusing on this year’s midterm elections.

"I'm focused on winning this majority right now…and preserving a majority this year in 2022.”

When pressed on the fact that she didn’t answer “yes” to the question, AOC again tried to dodge from having to give a straight answer.

“I think if the president has a vision, and that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes,” adding "“I think we should endorse when we get to it, but I believe that the president’s been doing a very good job so far. And, should he run again, I think that we’ll take a look at it.”

Biden has made it clear he is not a good fit to be the leader of the U.S. Too many times he has been caught on camera wandering around or mumbling through his speeches, despite a teleprompter spoon feeding him his words.

AOC's failure to say if she will support Biden comes after she endorsed New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as a way to unseat Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) from the 18th Congressional District, saying her decision was based on a "generational shift" in Congress and more millennial elected.