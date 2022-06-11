Commanders Coach Fined $100,000 After Downplaying Jan. 6 as a 'Dust-Up'

At this point it is known if you speak out against the radical left’s narrative, they will come for you. An NFL coach is under hot water for giving his opinion, a First Amendment right, not the January 6 debacle.

The Washington Commanders fined its defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 after downplaying the events that took place last year at the Capitol.

Del Rio compared the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol with the “riots, looting and burning” that destroyed thousands of businesses and cities during the summer of 2020.

During a press conference earlier this week, Del Rio said “Why are we not looking into those things? If we're going to talk about it, why are we not looking into those things?…I see the images on TV. People's livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down — no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal.”

The question was referencing a tweet he made before the press conference in which he asked to “hear the whole story” on the so-called protests at the Capitol.

“Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense.”

Since his comments came under fire, he has since apologized after the team’s head coach Ron Rivera issued a statement saying "I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government,” adding “his comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged.”