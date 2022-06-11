January 6

No One Is Watching Prime Time's Jan. 6 Drama Performance

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jun 11, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: Mandel Ngan/AP Photo

Ratings for the liberal media’s prime time January 6 commission hearing took a nose dive, because it turns out Americans don’t really care about the left’s continued hysteria of the event. 

During the evening’s most popular time slots, ABC, NBC and CBC took major hits, as very few people tuned in for the night’s propaganda theater. 

According to Cable News Watch, only 4.5 million people watched the hearing on ABC, while NBC and CBC only got roughly three million viewers. 

The Hill’s Joe Concha said that on an average night the networks normally get about 20 millions viewers combined, Thursday night’s fiasco reeled in only 11 million. 

Meanwhile, a recent Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that only 16 percent of Americans are following the hearing “very closely.” 

The poll also found that almost half of voters, 42 percent, want to “install President Trump as the nation’s permanent leader.”

