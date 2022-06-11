No One Is Watching Prime Time's Jan. 6 Drama Performance

Ratings for the liberal media’s prime time January 6 commission hearing took a nose dive, because it turns out Americans don’t really care about the left’s continued hysteria of the event.

During the evening’s most popular time slots, ABC, NBC and CBC took major hits, as very few people tuned in for the night’s propaganda theater.

According to Cable News Watch, only 4.5 million people watched the hearing on ABC, while NBC and CBC only got roughly three million viewers.

The Hill’s Joe Concha said that on an average night the networks normally get about 20 millions viewers combined, Thursday night’s fiasco reeled in only 11 million.

Meanwhile, a recent Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that only 16 percent of Americans are following the hearing “very closely.”

???? Dems BS 1/6 hearings BOMB in the ratings!



8pm ET

ABC Attack on the Capitol 0.5 4.477

NBC January 6th Hearings 0.4 3.296

CBC Capitol Assault Hearings 0.3 3.335



9pm ET

ABC AOC 0.6 4.233

NBC Jan 6 0.4 3.331

CBS CAH 0.3 3.139



- @burackbobby_ @JoeConchaTV — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) June 10, 2022

Context: The evening newscasts on CBS, NBC & ABC average anywhere from 18 to 20 million viewers combined on a typical night. Those newscasts do not air in primetime. The January 6 hearings airing in primetime Thursday took in just 11+ million viewers on those three same networks. https://t.co/KcdsM5sx3Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 10, 2022

The poll also found that almost half of voters, 42 percent, want to “install President Trump as the nation’s permanent leader.”