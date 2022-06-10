Majority of Transgender Americans are Teenagers, And The Numbers Are Rising

The woke mob’s sick agenda of making it “normal” for kids to think they are a different gender is growing by the minute with the left basically “grooming” young children. And It doesn’t help that corporations such as Disney have deemed it acceptable by including trans and gay characters in their movies.

According to a new report conducted by UCLA’s Williams Institute, 43 percent of U.S. teenagers over the age of 13 identify as transgender, that number has nearly doubled in the last few years.

The study’s lead author Jody Herman said the numbers suggests that the current climate of the world has been the driving factor in why so many young adults are identifying as something they biologically are not.

“These new estimates show us that current policy debates regarding access to gender-affirming care and the ability to participate in team sports likely impact more youth than we previously thought.”

The Biden administration has doubled down on “gender-affirming care” by threatening states that their funding would be stripped if they denied minors from receiving care such as puberty blockers and sex-change surgery.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden previously released a video condemning parents who refuse to just allow their child to make a life-alternating decision about their bodies.

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

Adolescent’s brains are not even fully formed until at least the age of 25, yet the left continues to aim their “born in the wrong body” propaganda narrative on children, who in most cases don’t think twice about it until it’s brought to their attention.