Rep. Scalise: Red Flag Laws Are ‘Unconstitutional’

The left has used any excuse to take away guns, and the deadly Uvalde school shooting only gave them more ammunition to advocate for strict gun control.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is calling out Democrats who try to do such thing.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday he said he does not support legislation on red flag laws, which are implemented in 19 U.S. states, calling them “unconstitutional.”

Scalise said they offer no real solution to the controversial argument of how to actually curb gun violence.

“When you have a shooting, instead of sitting down and asking 'OK, what is really causing this, why do we see these happening more and more in the last few years,' it immediately becomes a debate about taking away guns.”

Scalise continued to say red flag laws violate American’s right to the Second Amendment, giving them authority to enter someone’s home and take their guns away “without you even knowing that there was some kind of proceeding where somebody said 'oh, I think that guy might be a threat,” noting that according to the Second Amendment, authorities can only seize firearms from an individual that they deem is a threat.

He stressed the fact that Due process is a constitutional right, the legal requirement that the state must respect all legal rights that are owed to a person.

As crime ravages cities across the U.S., Scalise said more and more people are buying guns so they can defend themselves against violence that soft-on-crime Democratic leaders allow.

“People are buying guns more to defend themselves against crime, crime is out of control…if you look at what happened in those cities, you see lot of things with the defund the police movement, with letting people out, no cash bail … they're making it easier for people to commit crime.”

Scalise has joined a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have spoken up against the left’s attempt who try to implant red flag laws. Instead, he says to “focus on the root cause of the problem,” which should be recognizing early mental health issues in a person and taking preventive action to stop gun violence before it happens.