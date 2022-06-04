The Left Eats Up Biden's Gun Control Speech

Liberal media outlets gushed over President Joe Biden’s call for stricter gun laws following his impassioned speech.

The king of wokeness networks, MSNBC hailed Biden’s speech as “incredible.” Kris Brown, the president of Brady: United Against Gun Violence, said “I feel very positive, as positive as I have ever felt that the right leaders are really trying to put something together that can be passed following in particular the incredible speech from President Biden last night, which is a visionary speech.”

TY @mitchellreports for having me on for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It's critical that the Senate passes common-sense gun laws.



This is a public health epidemic and we must address the root cause: guns. #WearOrange https://t.co/3asXMaSJ9j — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, ABC’s Good Morning America was moved by Biden’s “emotional” speech. Co-host and former Clinton official George Stephanopoulos said “President Biden's address to the nation on gun violence. Emotional and urgent. The President called on Congress to act, saying we cannot fail the American people again.”

Additionally, Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) also boasted about how courageous Biden is to be able to speak up on the matter. Yet, it remains obvious by now that Biden didn’t write that speech, nor was he probably even aware of what he was saying.

“Thank you @POTUS for having the courage to speak from your heart. You outlined commonsense measures every Member of Congress should support if they truly care about protecting American lives. I hope all my colleagues were listening – and show similar courage in the days ahead.”

Thank you @POTUS for having the courage to speak from your heart. You outlined commonsense measures every Member of Congress should support if they truly care about protecting American lives. I hope all my colleagues were listening -- and show similar courage in the days ahead. https://t.co/ebhgZmUpPd — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 3, 2022

To top it off, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan unsurprisingly put the blame on conservatives, saying “Conservatives have managed to paint any limit on gun ownership...as liberal gun grabs. The destruction of the Second Amendment.”

"Conservatives have managed to paint any limit on gun ownership...as liberal gun grabs. The destruction of the Second Amendment," @mehdirhasan says. "If this is how they respond...then part of me wonders, why don't Democrats go further?" https://t.co/mgGMakLEgW pic.twitter.com/1Ux0yHt0xV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 3, 2022



