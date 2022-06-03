DeSantis Blocks Transition Healthcare for Transgenders

Florida is taking major steps to prevent young people from making hasty, life-long health decisions that are being pushed by the woke left.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is teaming up with a campaign to ban young people from undergoing transition-related procedures such as sex-reassignment surgery and taking medications such as hormone blockers.

According to a letter from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, he and DeSantis’ team is urging the state’s Board of Medicine to stop providing transition care for minors and adolescents.

“While some professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, recommend these treatments for 'gender-affirming' care, the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak,” Ladapo said., adding “the current standards set by numerous professional organizations appear to follow a preferred political ideology instead of the highest level of generally accepted medical science.”

Ladapo said that “Florida must do more to protect children from politics-based medicine.”

This comes hours after the state Agency for Health Care Administration said it would ban Medicaid coverage for transgender people regardless of their age. The 46-page report claimed “treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.”

Defending its actions, the AHCA said “the research supporting sex reassignment treatment is insufficient to demonstrate efficacy and safety…considering the weak evidence supporting the use of puberty suppression, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures when compared to the stronger research demonstrating the permanent effects they cause, these treatments do not conform to [generally accepted professional medical standards] and are experimental and investigational.”

DeSantis has gone full throttle in his fight against the woke mob. In March, he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act banning classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade while also giving parents the right to know what their kids are being taught. He also banned biological males who “identify” as girls from participating in female sports.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health pushed back against "gender affirming care" days after the Biden administration said it supports such related-surgeries.